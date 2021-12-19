NOVA Center for the Performing Arts says bravo

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts’ Board of Directors and Managing Producer Dodie Rife are deeply grateful for the community support. Donations ensure the continuation and expansion of our ability to enhance the culture of Billings and the greater Yellowstone region.

NOVA is an all-encompassing performing arts center that offers opera, plays, Improv, musicals, and youth conservatory on historic Montana Avenue. NOVA believes in developing artists through education programs and in the magical bond between audience and performers.

With the ever-changing status of the pandemic in the Yellowstone County region, we have had to make some adjustments to aid in the effort to keep our cast and audience safe. Reduced capacity at our fundraising events has limited our ability to raise crucial funds for the theater. Your support ensures the continuation of many programs, which are a valuable resource for the community.

In a normal season, a sold-out theater, ticket sales, and tuition only cover a small percentage of the total cost of staging productions and youth conservatory classes. Financially supporting NOVA through sponsorship and private donations are needed to fill the gap.