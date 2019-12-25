As chair of the Northern Plains Resource Council, I want to thank our members across Montana.
Your work demonstrates the essence of democracy. You’ve contacted public officials about your concerns, testified at public hearings, and worked side-by-side with neighbors to protect this beautiful state we call home.
You’ve driven long distances through bad weather to do this. You have summoned the courage to speak up with clarity, wisdom and integrity.
Through it all, you’ve advanced values of fairness, stewardship and justice. You’ve made wind and solar energy a bigger part of our state’s future, work that I know you’ll continue as long as necessary.
You’ve worked with ranchers, tribal members, workers, and community residents in Rosebud County to demand that Colstrip’s leaking ash ponds be cleaned up responsibly, work that will create hundreds of good-paying jobs.
You are acting to protect the health and safety of eastern Montanans by demanding strong oversight for the disposal of radioactive oilfield waste.
You have free articles remaining.
You’ve helped strengthen family scale farming and ranching by increasing access to local foods, promoting the importance of healthy soil, and making the case for Country Of Origin Labeling on meats.
You know that true prosperity begins with healthy land, water and air, and you’ve done so much to protect these precious assets.
You have strengthened Montana in countless ways, ensuring it remains a treasured place to work, live, and play. I am proud to be one of you, and want to wish you all a happy holiday season and blessed New Year.
Jeanie Alderson, chair
Birney