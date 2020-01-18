Our planet is warming. Fossil fuels are a chief contributor to climate change. Climate change is fueling fires in Australia that have burned for months, killed over 1 billion animals and 26 people. They’ve been so severe that the government cannot fully extinguish them even with the help of the military.
NorthWestern Energy’s 20-year plan ignores the climate impacts here in Montana, where we have suffered from our own severe wildfires. NorthWestern’s plan to double down on fossil fuels over the next two decades endangers us all and threatens our beautiful state.
Tom Lutey’s Jan. 3 article covering the Billings hearing of NorthWestern’s power plan failed to offer a full picture of the event. Mr. Lutey reported that Colstrip was “strongly represented” at the hearing, but the overwhelming majority of attendees were Billings residents frustrated with NorthWestern’s dangerous energy plan and accounting shenanigans. That’s why three-quarters of the hearing was dedicated to hearing from those frustrated with NorthWestern’s irresponsible plan.
NorthWestern proposes zero new energy coming from renewable resources and no efforts to help consumers reduce their energy usage. With renewables becoming cheaper and coal more expensive, it’s absurd that they didn’t add any renewable energy sources to their generation.
You have free articles remaining.
NorthWestern’s plan is a reprehensible scheme to line the pockets of out-of-state shareholders while damaging Montana’s environment and expecting customers to pick up the tab. While that message didn’t come across in Mr. Lutey’s article, it came through loud and clear from the overwhelming majority of speakers at the hearing.
Simon Cecil
Billings