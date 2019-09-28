I live outside of Glendive, downstream from Montana’s only active landfill for radioactive oilfield waste. This landfill, Oaks Disposal, takes most of its waste from North Dakota’s oilfields.
All of my grandparents homesteaded in Eastern Montana. I have very deep roots in this community and Eastern Montana.
Since the landfill opened, I have watched the traffic go from a few cars and trucks to a steady stream of trucks hauling waste to the dump. I can’t imagine how it feels for the closer neighbors with trucks going right through their yard.
Now, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has released draft rules for radioactive oil waste. I commend and thank the DEQ for requiring an independent party to monitor the water quality surrounding the Oaks waste facility.
However, I have a few concerns. I would like to see the DEQ to stay at the radioactivity limit they currently allow (not increase it), conduct their own independent environmental monitoring at the landfill, and take immediate action in the event of any contamination — which we’re already experiencing.
We don’t have children, so will not be passing our little piece of land to the next generation like many in this area. I’ve been asked why should I care. I feel we are caretakers of this land, and should make it better or at least not worse for the next generation.
When it comes down to a choice of clean water or money, I will choose clean water every time. It’s a precious commodity we need to protect.
Annie Feist
Glendive