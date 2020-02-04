Of course, Garcia wrong about U.S. Constitution

The recent story about Rep. Rodney Garcia, R-Billings, who claimed that the U.S. Constitution authorized either imprisoning or shooting socialists, included this line: “Garcia could not to point to where in the Constitution it says socialists could be shot or jailed.” I wish the reporter had gone on to explain that that the reason Rep. Garcia couldn’t find a mention of shooting (or jailing) socialists in the Constitution is because no such mention exists.