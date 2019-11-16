In the article on downtown being essentially a ghost town, not one word was mentioned about the one-way streets. I hardly ever go downtown because of that annoyance. When I think of all the gas I’ve wasted with those streets, I get disgusted every time. Whoever constructed that idea and went along with it all these years was, well, wrong, to put it mildly.
Now, these affected businesses and managers, who could have afforded to buy real estate here, have probably moved out of state. And so, we have real estate slowing down to a standstill in Billings.
The city is partially to blame for this mess. One of the best businesses we ever had, closed long ago with the sad mismanagement of Hart-Albin. And, it seems we’ve been on a downhill slide since then. Add to all this mess, Amazon has detrimentally affected retail businesses across our entire nation due to a special pathetic break on postage (not fair) that they got to beat out the retail businesses.
Absolutely nothing was done about that either. Yet, the City still wants more tax money from downtown businesses through this extra TIF tax? You better fix those one-way streets first. Then, maybe more people will go downtown. Sheesh.
Laura Pivonka
Billings