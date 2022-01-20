Open letter: Dear MetraPark supporters, we owe you an explanation

The MetraPark Advisory Board, appointed by the Yellowstone County Commissioners, are tasked with providing recommendations and citizen guidance on the operations and vision of MetraPark. In our role, we have been working very closely with the MetraPark staff, County Commissioners and supporters of MetraPark to create an updated long range masterplan.
Our work started on a high note at a community leaders event last April, hosting meetings with business leaders and nearly 50 community masterplan presentations. However, moving forward on the masterplan has come to a disappointing standstill due to the controversy that has developed over the most effective way to manage MetraPark.
We owe you an explanation.
MetraPark is unsurpassed in importance to the Yellowstone valley, both economically and culturally. The MetraPark annual economic impact to the community of $151 million is fundamental to the economic engine our community thrives on year after year. Local supporters of MetraPark backed the masterplan and contributed hard-earned dollars to ensure MetraPark would continue to be the premier event center in Montana for the next 50 years.
The MetraPark Advisory Board asked for those contributions in good faith, then worked diligently to make sure those contributions were put to good use in planning the right vision for our community. The Advisory Board has volunteered more than two years of their time to this process and is unwavering in its conviction that it is the right investment for Yellowstone County at the right time.
Much like bricks and mortar, research and analysis of the management of MetraPark is and always has been fundamental to the future development of MetraPark. The management of MetraPark needs to be an integral part of the masterplan process; deliberative, exhaustive, and transparent so the outcome will be trusted by MetraPark supporters and citizenry of Yellowstone County.
MetraPark Advisory Board’s objective is not to lobby for public or private management, rather, simply for a proper process in which our taxpayers and supporters can have faith in. Unanimously, the undersigned members of the MetraPark Advisory Board believe the MetraPark masterplan process can reignite with the renewed support of the community’s vision that will be the most impactful community investment we make in our lifetimes and for our future generations.
MetraPark Advisory Board
Charlie Loveridge, president
Dave Williams, vice president
Steve Hurd
Rick Reid
Darell Tunnicliff
Steve Solberg
Lyle Hill
Jessica Flint