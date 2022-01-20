Open letter: Dear MetraPark supporters, we owe you an explanation

The MetraPark Advisory Board, appointed by the Yellowstone County Commissioners, are tasked with providing recommendations and citizen guidance on the operations and vision of MetraPark. In our role, we have been working very closely with the MetraPark staff, County Commissioners and supporters of MetraPark to create an updated long range masterplan.

Our work started on a high note at a community leaders event last April, hosting meetings with business leaders and nearly 50 community masterplan presentations. However, moving forward on the masterplan has come to a disappointing standstill due to the controversy that has developed over the most effective way to manage MetraPark.

We owe you an explanation.

MetraPark is unsurpassed in importance to the Yellowstone valley, both economically and culturally. The MetraPark annual economic impact to the community of $151 million is fundamental to the economic engine our community thrives on year after year. Local supporters of MetraPark backed the masterplan and contributed hard-earned dollars to ensure MetraPark would continue to be the premier event center in Montana for the next 50 years.