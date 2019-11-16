In response to a recent request by Seeley Lake District Ranger Quinn Carver, concerning illegal access to public roads needing community solutions:
I come from several generations of Montanans and my property borders one mile of the U.S.F.S. Rice Ridge Fire Property. The solution is as per my previous discussion with Carver is simply open up public lands to the public.
The National Forest Service has closed thousands of public access roads to the taxpaying public for years using one environmental excuse after another. The result is always the same, once closed they never reopen again.
The destruction caused by the Rice Ridge fire was primarily the result of the N.F.S. let-it-burn policy, in which millions of taxpayer dollars in marketable timber was lost. It has been two years and you can still go for miles on this burnt property and not see a living thing not even an environmentally protected grizzly. And what about the loss of stream vegetation for spawning environmentally protected bull trout? So what are you protecting by closing more roads in these areas?
The environmental movement has been manipulated by special interest groups and political hacks. Since its beginning it has cost our country billions of dollars in jobs and frivolous lawsuits, along with cost to upgrades and barricades of closed roads and to the disgrace of this nation, it continues.
John Rice
Missoula