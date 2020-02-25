Our government deserves better

Sen. Steve Daines: We learned today that Russia is currently interfering in our 2020 elections and the Democratic primary in order to help Donald Trump remain in office. The Director of National Intelligence's office conveyed these findings to the small group of congressional representatives who are trusted with our nation's secrets, as required by precedent and law.

President Donald Trump's response was to fire the director for allowing those intelligence assessments to be shared with Congress. Next, he installed a fanatically loyal supporter, with zero experience in intelligence matters, to run our 17 national intelligence agencies. Sure looks like Trump is hiding foreign threats from congressional oversight to his own political benefit.

Is this OK with you? Would you tolerate a Democratic President doing anything like this? Would you ask for an investigation? Even this president's supporters should want such an inquiry to clear Trump’s good name of such an accusation. Will you demand one?

I doubt it, so let's go further: Is there any violation of American governance that Trump could commit that would you would protest? You have a real chance to lead here. Do it before November.

David Morris

Missoula

