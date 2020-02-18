Our great-grandkids will suffer climate change

I am a retired public health professional. I am also a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, so I am very concerned about the adverse impacts of climate on each of us – every one of us here in Montana and around the world – and particularly those of us who are most vulnerable.

All credible climate scientists say the adverse impacts of climate change will get worse before we can take enough steps to make it better. I understand the rigorous, carefully checked and repeated work that goes into scientific reports. I believe the climate scientists.

Yet too many of our elected officials resist this climate science, and our current political climate (unintended pun) is not favorable to the kind of change we need to protect our most vulnerable. Instead of moving us toward a more sustainable future, certain politicians are rolling back critical public health protections.

There are things we, as individuals, can and should do: reduce, reuse, recycle; make all the green choices we, as consumers, can afford; volunteer in our communities to help those most in need; and keep urging our elected officials to address climate change boldly and quickly.