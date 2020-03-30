President Donald Trump recently rated his response to the Covid-19 virus as a “10 out of 10.” Before accepting this at face value, one needs to review his early and ongoing reactions and statements relative to the pandemic's spread.

Jan. 30: He stated the virus was a “very little problem.”

Feb. 2: He reported, “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China ... we're going to see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes.”

Feb. 10: He stated, “When it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

Feb. 19: He called the situation, “very much under control.”

Feb. 24: He said, “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”

Feb. 26: He reported the number of infected was “going down, not up.”

Feb. 26: He said, “We have it so well under control.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Feb. 27: He said, “Like a miracle, it will disappear.”

Feb. 29: He reported a vaccine would be available, “Very quickly.”

March 4: He stated, “It’s very mild.”