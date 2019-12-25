My daughter and I were returning from Gillette to Basin, Wyoming. We stopped at the Manderson Café for lunch. I noticed a young couple at another table. I commented to my daughter that the girl was pretty, but then we went on to talk of other things.
Later, when I tried to pay for our lunches, the waitress told me that the girl had paid for them — plus tip!
I was stunned. I did not know that girl! It was awesome, but still, it left a hole in my heart because we could not say, “Thank you,” or even ask, “Why?”
My daughter said the only thing we can do is pay it forward, which is probably what that girl had in mind.
But thank you, red-headed girl! Christmas began for me on that day.
Catherine Johnson
Basin, Wyo.