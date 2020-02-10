Pelosi's paper tearing tantrum

It’s incredibly disheartening to watch the continued decline of civility and respect in Washington, D.C. A new low was displayed for Americans at last night’s State of the Union address. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stood up at the conclusion of the President’s speech, and with great pageantry ripped the transcript of that speech in half. Are you kidding? I think that kind of behavior is what we call a temper tantrum, a meltdown, or a childish outburst. Pick one. At any rate, let’s pray that 2020 will bring restoration of civility in our nation’s capital, as it is paramount to the survival of our great republic.