Pet mayor races sparks interest

On Jan. 29, I see something notable on page A2 of The Billings Gazette. A dog and a goat are vying for the mayor’s job in Fair Haven, Vermont.
Sammy is a German shepherd who visits local school and park activities with a resource officer. Sammy is beloved by the populace in Fair Haven. On the other hand, the goat won the post last year.
This is one political contest that I will follow. I plan to contact Sammy’s campaign manager and see if I can send a long-distance ballot.
Diane B. Foley
Billings