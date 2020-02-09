Pet mayor races sparks interest

On Jan. 29, I see something notable on page A2 of The Billings Gazette. A dog and a goat are vying for the mayor’s job in Fair Haven, Vermont.

Sammy is a German shepherd who visits local school and park activities with a resource officer. Sammy is beloved by the populace in Fair Haven. On the other hand, the goat won the post last year.

This is one political contest that I will follow. I plan to contact Sammy’s campaign manager and see if I can send a long-distance ballot.

Diane B. Foley

Billings

