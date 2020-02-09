Pet mayor races sparks interest

On Jan. 29, I see something notable on page A2 of The Billings Gazette. A dog and a goat are vying for the mayor’s job in Fair Haven, Vermont.

Sammy is a German shepherd who visits local school and park activities with a resource officer. Sammy is beloved by the populace in Fair Haven. On the other hand, the goat won the post last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is one political contest that I will follow. I plan to contact Sammy’s campaign manager and see if I can send a long-distance ballot.

Diane B. Foley

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0