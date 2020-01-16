I was a young divorced mother, living in the Clark apartments in Choteau and Dave Healow was my landlord in the mid 1970s, and a really great guy. I was of a very modest income and there were no curtains for the windows in my apartment, and Dave offered to buy my curtains and/or fabric if I wanted to make curtains. I never forgot his generosity and kind and gentle spirit. I want to extend my condolences to each of his family during this tragic time.
Lindie Gibson
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Livingston