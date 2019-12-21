“Clean up your mess,” is what we learn at a very early age. But if you are a large corporation, the response is often, “No, you clean it up.”
The coal ash waste in Colstrip leaks 50,000 gallons of toxic waste every day, ruining more and more ground water. This is what is left from decades of avoiding responsibility while gaining billions of dollars in profit. Now that the Colstrip units are reaching their life expectancy, the owners want to put a cheap cover over the waste and walk away. They know full well that it won’t stop the toxic waste from continuing to taint ground water and that the taxpayers will eventually get stuck with the cost of a full cleanup.
If you think this is wrong, let Montana DEQ know it. Tell them that you want the producers of this toxic waste to excavate all coal ash at the Units 1 and 2 ponds for storage in a new, lined landfill and to require bonding from Colstrip's owners to assure toxic water will be pumped as long as needed to protect ground water.
Larry Bean
Billings