Less than one minute. That’s all it took to kill 29 innocent people and destroy countless other lives. 249. That’s the number of mass murders in the U.S. in 2019, so far. Less than 24 hours. That’s the time span between two slaughters in two major American cities.
And the Senate, led by the amoral Mitch McConnell refuses to even consider sane gun control legislation. Why? What private citizen needs an assault rifle? Who are these citizens committing these atrocities? Not immigrants, legal or illegal. Not Muslim terrorists. They’re homegrown terrorists, most, if not all, of whom openly subscribe to the doctrine of white supremacy. They admire and feel supported by the rantings of the POTUS. They see themselves reflected in the mobs who chant, “Send her home!” They feel encouraged to annihilate, or at the very least abuse, those who’ve been told there’s no place, no room, for them here — ethnic minorities, people of color, the LGBTQ population, Jews, liberals, children at the borders.
Who are we? Didn’t we used to stand for and strive to model values such as dignity, respect, integrity, honesty, compassion, empathy, generosity, and, yes, intelligence?
Where are the voices of outrage? Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner said this, “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormenter, never the tormented.” We cannot sit by and watch history repeat itself. Please speak out.
Harriet Bloom-Wilson
Powell, Wyo.