Politicians aren't seeking solutions

The biggest problem in America is our politicians aren’t looking for solutions. They’re only looking for solutions within the confines of the progressive tax.

To save their livelihoods, private sector capitalists engage in constructive destruction.

They challenge their assumptions, and they’re willing to clear the board, and look at problems differently.

They have to please customers, so they create better products and better services or they go out of business because the customer spends their money elsewhere.

Politicians haven’t challenged the assumptions about income taxes (ratified Feb. 3, 1913) in 107 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Politicians create bureaucracy to control people.

Government is a monopoly.

Politicians’ livelihoods aren’t on the line every day.

Customer treatment is irrelevant to monopolies.

Politicians mismatched a social tax system to a capitalist economic system.

Jack Mackenzie

Ballantine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0