We, the electorate of Montana, have elected the following people to represent us for the good of Montana: Gov. Steve Bullock-D; Attorney General Tim Fox-R; U.S. Sen. Jon Tester-D; U.S. Sen. Steve Daines-R; and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte-R.
So far, I have not heard any of them speak out about the coming census.
Now maybe I'm not up to modern times, but I still believe only legal citizens can take part in our elections. We need to have the citizenship designation on our census form to protect our state. It is necessary because our representation in Washington and the state's fair share of federal funding are based on citizen population. Let's say we have one million citizen residents in Montana, and California has approximately three million noncitizen residents (Texas is probably not too far behind). If there is not a question on citizenship on the census form other states will be taking our representation and money from us. I think this is where our elected officials need to put politics aside and speak up and fight for Montana.
Gary L. Gershmel
Winnett