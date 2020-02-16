Prairie County Commissioner Teske wrong about pension law

Prairie County Commissioner Dennis Teske’s response to James Holbrook’s letter to the editor in support of the Butch Lewis Act of 2019 claimed that The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, and the Bill of Rights do not provide the right to retire with dignity. This an extraordinary display of hypocrisy coming from Commissioner Teske.

Teske argues against the Butch Lewis Act, which provides support to union pension plans at risk of insolvency, by waxing poetically about personal responsibility and the unending threat of servitude to our government. He makes these claims while failing to disclose the $271,474 he took in farm subsidies between 1995 and 2004. I must have missed the part of the Constitution that says farmers have a right to federal subsidies.

The Butch Lewis Act of 2019 protects pensions from insolvency and counteracts pension fund managers ignoring their fiduciary responsibilities. It allows for the workers like Teamsters and electricians who provide the vital services that make our economy go to have peace of mind when they walk off the job for good.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The inalienable rights our forefathers laid out were life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The Butch Lewis Act of 2019 provides all three.