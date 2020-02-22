Preserve gains made for grizzlies

Montana and Wyoming have celebrated a major comeback of the grizzly bear after decades of recovery efforts — thanks to the Endangered Species Act and a conscious commitment to coexist with these animals. Grizzlies remain vulnerable, however, and now, Governor Bullock’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council has the opportunity to make recommendations to help ensure that the state’s grizzlies fully recover, for the benefit of Montanans and people everywhere who deeply care for these animals and everything they represent.

Grizzly bears are an essential piece of the American West, a wildlife icon that has been integral to this region for centuries. But today — under the threats of a changing climate, declining food sources for bears, and habitat destruction — the bears’ future remains uncertain and we must continue to focus on their long-term recovery.

To reach this long-term recovery goal, we need connectivity between grizzly populations. Four of the six grizzly bear recovery zones are either partially or wholly in Montana, but bears in each of these recovery zones are still geographically isolated from one another. This isolation poses a real risk to grizzlies’ long-term viability. The governor's council must understand how connectivity is critical to the full recovery of grizzly bears, as without it they could slide back toward extinction.