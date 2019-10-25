I’m not a fisherman, but I’ve followed the debate over restrictions on the Madison River, and I’m very much in support of them. I live in the Madison Valley, and I have for many years, long enough to remember when whirling disease hit the river in the mid-90s.
I don’t know first-hand what it did to the fishing, but I can tell you what it did to the local economy. It tanked. Home values fell. Construction slumped. Tourists stopped coming, and all businesses were affected, not just the guides and fishing shops. I’ve seen the current statistics. The Madison River is the most heavily fished in the state. It’s going to crash, and when it does, we’ll all suffer.
All you hear about are the complaints of the commercial fishermen not wanting restrictions, but when they overfish the river, they threaten all of us. I hope the Fish and Wildlife Commission does its job and protects the river and all who live around it.
You have free articles remaining.
Orson Hall
Cameron