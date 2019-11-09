Montana’s Public Service Commission is close to making a monumental decision for the state’s energy future and your costs for electricity. They are working hard to avoid the “public” part of their name. This isn’t new. Some of you may remember that when NorthWestern Energy sought legislation to take on and pass on a huge additional Colstrip liability without PSC oversight, the Public Service Commission supported this end run. It failed.
The PSC is now considering NorthWestern Energy’s procurement plan which will determine investment in energy sources that will be part of ratepayer electricity bills for decades to come. The PSC is required to hold a minimum of two public hearings, but they obviously don’t really care what the public thinks. They have decided they can meet this requirement by holding two hearings on the same day, in the same place, on Dec. 9, in their offices in Helena.
NorthWestern Energy gets to charge a profit markup on every dollar they spend on PSC approved generating facilities. The PSC is supposed to protect the public from being overcharged. The PSC’s disinterest in even hearing from the public says volumes about who they really protect.
John Woodland
Superior