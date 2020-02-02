Public had no say in water proposal

Fort Belknap Water Settlement Bill of 2019, S.3113 is the proposal sent to Washington, D.C., by the Fort Belknap Tribe and Sen. Jon Tester without the general public having any say and no hearings. That's disgusting and not right. Please read the bill on the internet and then send your comments to Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte. They all need to hear your comments.

I, as a landowner located in the Grinnell Notch of Little Rocky Mountains, was never notified about the tribe and Tester attempting to take Grinnell lands with this bill. There are other lands that the tribe is trying to steal from the public. Free land that is, read the bill. This is one area that the bill gives to the tribe. Please read the whole bill and then you decide what you want to send to our government people, Tester, Daines and Gianforte. This bill needs to die, kill the bill!

It should have reached Washington. Tester is asleep at the wheel, how did a deadhead like him get to D.C.? Please let the people in D.C. know your feelings, there is more than our delegation there and please let them all know: Kill the bill! It's bad — look at the dollars asked for. Study it all then you decide, but remember to call Tester, Daines and Gianforte. There are others in D.C. also, maybe you could call or e-mail them too.