Pam Purinton is the most sensible and responsible person to serve Ward 4. Her opponent would consider a local tax and support the One Big Sky project.
A local tax could result in more businesses closing due to increased online shopping. The state didn't approve dollars to build this overpriced One Big Sky project which private investors aren't interested in because it's similar to the Metra which the taxpayers were told would be profitable in five years and 40 years later we are still paying taxes for it.
My General Taxes are increasing $150.64 just for reclassification of my home.
The city is now facing multiple lawsuits regarding illegal taxation on all taxpayers plus overtime with accumulated interest over many years allegedly owed to the police officers. How will these dollars be funded?
The city council's duties are not to rule but to represent the taxpayers.
Audrey Wollan
Billings