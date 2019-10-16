I have known Pam Purinton for several years and I would highly recommend her for the Ward 4 council position. Pam attends as many City Council meetings as she can and studies issues that come before them.
Pam has excellent leadership skills. She has served on many committees and organizations; has held board positions on many of those. She is very highly regarded with everyone she has worked with.
Pam is one of the most fair-minded people that I know. She is extremely honest and interested in understanding how things work. She has shown over and over that she has tremendous skills in working with others with different viewpoints and listening to their ideas in a thoughtful way. She is not easily angered and approaches all problems with reaching a conclusion that benefits everyone. She is very diligent and goes above what is required of her.
Pam is very intelligent, reliable and always promptly follows through with whatever she is tasked to do. She is very interested in making Billings a great place to live and work, and she is fiscally responsible as she delves into the ideas that improve our city.
Shannon Bratsky
Billings