We have known Pam Purinton and her family for over 25 years. She works very hard at everything she does. We were very happy to see that she decided to run for city council in Ward 4 because we know her work ethic and we know she will do a great job.
Pam is a worker and she is not afraid of challenging the status quo. She does her research into every issue and never gives up even when things get difficult. We have been very impressed with how quickly she has got on top of the details on so many of the issues facing the Billings City Council. Her ideas and solutions are just what Billings needs.
Most of all, we know Pam’s number one priority is fiscal responsibility. She will be an excellent steward of the taxpayers’ money.
Our votes will proudly go to the best candidate for Ward 4, Pam Purinton. We hope you will join us.
Roy and Kim Brown
Billings