As a resident of Ward 4 for 32 years, I can say with confidence, that Pam Purinton is the best candidate for city council. I have known Pam personally for many years. I find her willingness to study issues exciting. She has been attending City Council meetings and is wholly prepared to hit the ground running as our council representative.
Pam is ready to do the work and delve into the issues regarding our city and our ward. In conversations with her, I can say that she wants a city that functions well for all of its citizens. She is keenly aware of people’s concerns about public safety and their concern about the stewardship of their tax dollars.
Pam will be accessible to her constituents. She will discuss both sides of issues in a calm and respectful manner. That will be a refreshing change of pace for Ward 4 residents.
I have happily cast my vote for Pam Purinton, and I encourage you to do the same.
I encourage all of Billings to vote their ballots. It is the only way you can truly have a representative city council.
Barbara Scheppele
Billings