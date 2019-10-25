I have researched the candidates in my ward and would like to share some of my findings.
Carmelita Dominguez touts her management-consultant background, yet I find no reference to such work in Billings. She gives no information of her current engagement in the community of which she wants to be a leading policy-maker.
I have observed Pam Purinton for several years, she continues to be involved in leadership of civic and church groups. Pam has used her nursing license in community service. She has been attending council, local commissions and board meetings to get the pulse of the council responsibilities.
The majority of support for Purinton has come from inside Ward 4. Not so with Dominguez, she is supported by leftist groups like Forward Montana, Montana Action Fund, and her last mailing was paid for by Montana Rural Voters — another far-left group.
Carmelita describes herself as a fiscal moderate and social progressive. However, her support by the above mentioned and her enthusiasm for higher taxes reflect fiscally liberal positions. Her unwavering support for things like a non-discrimination ordinance suggests an agenda far beyond normal city council business. She boasts that while Purinton would move slowly, she would move quickly to make Billings feel Progressive.
It appears that Purinton will look out for the best interests of Billings and Dominguez for interests of progressives.
Nancy Pence
Billings