I am writing in support of Pam Purinton for Billings City Council in Ward 4. Purinton is a fiscal and social conservative. She will give careful consideration before spending our tax dollars. She will work hard, ask difficult questions no one else wants to ask and dig down to the bottom of things. When she casts a vote, you can be confident her vote will have been researched, thought out and made with the taxpayers and future of Billings in mind.
You can tell from just observing Pam’s campaign that she is a hard and diligent worker. She is creative, energetic and will give her all to represent us. Please join me in voting for Purinton. She is a person of integrity, strong ethics and will diligently work to assure Billings is a safe place to raise our families, to work, to recreate and live.
Tom McGillvray
Billings