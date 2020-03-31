Push back the elections

We always say, “Throw the bums out,” but we never do it.

Why?

Because the “bums” are getting loads of campaign funding from the special-interest groups to whom they have already pandered, in addition to the bully pulpit and all the free exposure and advertising they get from their current positions, especially their “saving us” from the virus (with our own money) notion.

Now, because of the virus, the non-incumbent candidates are effectively crippled in their campaign efforts, and the entrenched incumbents are delighted. New candidates can’t go door-knocking, cannot do speaking engagements at meetings and clubs, can’t get out to meet people at fairs and markets. They could put up yard signs that no one will see and that don’t tell why they are running. Most can’t afford those glossy mailers that the incumbents send out with their ill-gotten funds.

(I need to mention here that not all the incumbents are scoundrels, but it’s the bad ones, the worst ones, the ones using their office to purchase campaign funding through favors to special interests, that will benefit from this.)