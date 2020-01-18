Laws do not apply! President’s henchman, William Barr and Mitch McConnell, have shielded corrupt principles, and lack of morality. Guidelines of Putin are actions! This administration and the GOP enforcers have shown there is nothing they won’t do to accommodate Russian money.
Montana’s own representatives (except Tester) have totally given up advise-and consent roles. They aren’t representative of Montana, having totally kowtowed to every Russian and illegal administrative directive. The more they ignore, the more lawless he becomes.
What does his rally cost taxpayers? Golfing trips? Family’s travel expenses and security? Cost overruns of this administration could have paid for infrastructure improvements and health care many times over. Instead, we have this expensive schoolyard bully calling people who respect the Constitution childish names, constantly lying, saying only what he wants to be true, not what is true. Truth is dead, as Putin directed.
U.S. national debt today totals $23 trillion. Putin wins again.
Bonnie Eldredge
Billings