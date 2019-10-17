So, the president asks, “Where were the Kurds on Normandy?” Let’s ask the question, “Where were the Saudis”? Not on Normandy beach, either. So, at this point they are both even. Now let’s look at more recent history, Mister President. Maybe you can answer some of the following questions.
Who was one of the three main organizers of OPEC and the oil embargo of the U.S. in the early 1970s, the Kurds or the Saudis?
Were 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers, murderers Kurds or Saudi Arabians?
Was Osama bin Laden a Kurd or Saudi Arabian?
What nationality were approximately 7,000 ISIS fighters that we fought against with our Kurdish allies, Kurds or Saudis? Note, Saudi Arabians constituted more foreign fighters (65%) for ISIS than any other country per a study done by the CIA.
You have free articles remaining.
Did Saudi Arabia or the Kurds organize the murder and dismemberment of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi?
Now please explain again to the American people why you pulled troops out of Northern Syria, stabbing our Kurdish allies in the back, and have now sent 2,000 of our troops to help protect our good friend and ally, the Saudis? Saudi Arabia, a country we have so much in common with.
Richard J. Kieffer
Lewistown