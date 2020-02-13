Questions on NDO proposal for Billings

Brent Cromley in a Guest Opinion on Feb. 9, “in the last two years Billings has lost population, going from 109,647 in 2016, down to 109,550 in 2018. In the same period, Bozeman, Butte, Helena and Missoula have enjoyed increased populations, ranging from 1% (Butte) to 7% (Bozeman). All four of these cities have an NDO. Only Great Falls, also without an NDO, has experienced a decline in population.”

His presumption is that since Billings does not have an NDO it has declined 97 people from 2016 to 2018. Is this really true?

During that same time, the population of Yellowstone County outside the Billings city limits, has increased from 40,635 to 43,756 — an increase of 3,121 (8%). Montana grew about 2% during these two years.

If Cromley is correct, the area in Yellowstone County outside the Billings city limits must be one of the most welcoming areas in the state for attracting and retaining residents, particularly young residents.

Does Yellowstone County have an NDO? Does it have a reputation of being inhospitable to the LGBTQ community? No!

Are there other reasons the Billings population has remained static while the rest of Yellowstone County has grown faster than most parts of the state? Economics? Lower cost housing? Taxes?