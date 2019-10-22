I've been sitting here reading the paper and in many ways there's humor to be seen. As one who voted for Trump, I can tell you that I am quite satisfied with what he has done. True he does some things I don't approve of, that's better than doing many things that I didn't approve of like President Obama did. It tickles me how he leads the news media, and some of the Democrats, around by the nose, and I'm sure causing them many sleepless nights. I think he actually enjoys keeping them up in arms.
I can't help but notice that the Billings paper still publishes mainly articles anti-Trump. There's never any coverage of what things that are better, and that's probably good because I think most of your readers are anti-Trump or at least the ones that write letters.
I imagine the rest of the people that voted for him also do just like I do and ignore all the crazed excitement that he might do something wrong. There's been a lot of good things that have been ignored, like causing the Democrats that are disguised as Republicans quit the Senate and House. Many seem to ignore this good point but there is a definite difference between us that believe you should help yourself, or those that believe the government should help you.
Howard Pippin
Saco