Racism shows in Belgrade community

The community has shown in the past week with the potential COVID-19/Coronavirus case, that many residents are bigoted, libelous, slanderous racists who have no regard for their actions or words.

The very people who the community has entrusted to care for its people are at the epicenter of this very conflict. The people and persons involved need to be brought forth and prosecuted accordingly. When trusted community officials violate federal law for their own propaganda and no consequences come forth it sets a precedence for future action. The very thread of trust that these organizations and entities have has been completely severed.

You do not have to be a lawyer to see that the actions were beyond questionably criminal, in addition to easily meeting the criteria of a hate crime.

There is more unknown danger brought daily to this area by the interstate, tourism, special events, festivals and other events which draw people from all over. These events provide great financial gain, yet no mass hysteria breaks out from that.

The saddest part is that even after the release of the negative results, there has been no retractions or apologies issued by the people who perpetrated and perpetuated this.