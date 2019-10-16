I see where the radical left is busy writing letters to The Gazette. Most of these letters are concerned with speeding up the impeachment of the president. These writers remind me of the sheep following the Judas goat, only to be slaughtered by their own naivety.
To take stock in a liar like Schiff, a speaker of the house (in name only), and the like of the squad is sheer folly. In retrospect, maybe this group deserves a president who hates America, a president who apologizes for being an American or one who bows to foreign leaders. A president of this kind would be a catastrophe, but maybe it would bring some of these people to their senses.
A good reminder: Don’t wish for something you don’t really want, and stop biting your nose to spite your face.
Frank Dahl
Billings