President Donald Trump is calling for zero percent interest rates. This would help real estate sales. However, all of us seniors with CDs (certificates of deposit) would really suffer from this. Rates are already too low.
Also, folks who plan to retire one day should be protesting in the streets because the Social Security Trust Fund can only invest in U.S. Treasury bonds. So Social Security will lose all of its interest income and workers will need to pay in more.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Carole Baumann
Billings