The past few weeks have forced me to think seriously about what core Christian values I hold and how they intersect with my core American values.
I jotted down seven that I think are applicable to both my faith and my patriotism.
(1) A commitment to live up to the oaths and promises I make;
(2) A commitment to the necessity of a personal morality;
(3) A commitment to decency and respect toward others in my personal relationships;
(4) An embrace of diversity within the global community of which I am a part;
(5) A commitment to show compassion and caring for those less fortunate than myself;
(6) A solid commitment to honesty and truthfulness in all matters; and
(7) A willingness to sacrifice for the good of all.
There are probably others that escape my mind right now, but these seven make up my personal credo and a description of how I try to live. I don't always succeed, but I try.
I share them in this manner because I feel they are worth sharing and for at least one other reason. If I don't find these values in an individual, I'm not going to vote for him or her, regardless of the political party to which they belong.
Donald J. Beal
Billings