In reading the article in Nov. 18 paper about partisan divide in local news, I just wanted to let you know that I love my newspaper. The feel of it, the smell, and I have always trusted it for accurate reporting. I would hate to lose it. Leave it to the Republicans to hope they fail. Under this president, they hate the truth.
I'm sorry but I have a hard time reading the paper online. I have subscribed to The Gazette for many years and would really hate to see the paper gone.
Besides that, how would I cut out my favorite cartoon, “Pearls Before Swine?”
Barb Hopper
Billings