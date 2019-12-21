I am a dinosaur, I suppose, but I love the printed word. I like the feel of a real newspaper or book. I enjoy turning the pages in anticipation of what lies ahead. I especially like to read the newspaper in the morning as I awake for the day.
The Gazette is slowly, often quickly, leaving us. We are losing the irreplaceable seasoned reporters and their sources that took years to develop. In this we are losing our identity as a people of a city. Who will keep our records and memories alive as the printed pages become blank spaces?
I implore the editorial staff to at least return the daily TV guide and return the adult comic “Non Sequitur” back. You can drop “Rube” which is usually stupid. If you do these things, you can double my subscription rate. I am betting others feel the same as I do. Why not start a news revolution right here in Billings?
You have free articles remaining.
Morris W. Hall
Billings