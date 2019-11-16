I would like to extend my sincerest appreciation to all who supported my campaign for Ward 4 City Council in so many ways: donations, displaying yard signs, fundraisers, continual encouragement and prayers, just to name a few. Most importantly, I am grateful for your vote. My pledge is diligence and thoughtful consideration on issues that will impact all of the citizens of Ward 4 and Billings. I am ready and honored to serve.
Pam Purinton
Billings