Reagan's 'shining city' is fading

Reagan's 'shining city' is fading

{{featured_button_text}}

Listening to the accounts of Trump’s shameful treatment of Ukraine, we fear we are witnessing nothing less than the demise of Reagan’s “Shining City on A Hill.” Shame on you, Republican senators!

Paul and Kay Hanson

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Missing Selena

I never met Selena Not Afraid, but I miss her. I would love to hear the stories the four adults told to law enforcement about why they left he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News