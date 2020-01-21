Research has shown that children who receive music training beginning at a young age do better academically and socially. Studying music improves reading and verbal skills, mathematical and spatial-temporal reasoning, and overall academic grades.
By performing in a band, orchestra or choir, a child learns how complex goals may be achieved through teamwork. I strongly urge the School District 2 board to find a solution to the current fiscal issues that will not require music programs to be cut.
Robert C. Griffin, M.A., D.M.A., J.D.
board president, Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale