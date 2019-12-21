While you are enjoying the festive beauty of your fresh cut Christmas tree this year, please remember you can return your tree to nature by recycling it! Christmas tree recycling will kick off on Thursday morning, Dec. 26, and will continue through Jan. 21.
The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is a popular joint project of Bright n’ Beautiful, the City of Billings, Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel as well as valued partners ZooMontana, Republic Services, Rocky Mountain Compost, Schnitzer Steel and Hanser’s Automotive. When the time comes, families are encouraged to drop off their unbagged and undecorated trees at one of nine convenient locations. The trees will be transported to Rocky Mountain Compost for grinding into rich pine mulch to be used in creating bedding for animals and freshening up trails at ZooMontana, Montana Audubon Center and other places around the county.
We’ll be ready for you tree at nine drop-off locations:
In Billings at:
- ZooMontana, 2100 South Shiloh Road.
- Schnitzer Steel, 1100 Sixth Ave. N.
- Hanser’s Automotive, 430 S. Billings Blvd.
- Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley Lane.
- Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Road.
Also at:
- Laurel: Thomson Park parking lot, East Sixth Street and First Avenue.
- Lockwood: Middle school parking lot, 1932 U.S. Highway 87E.
- Shepherd: High school parking lot, 7842 Shepherd Road.
- Huntley: United Methodist Church parking lot, 149 Peritse Ave.
Happy New Year and thank you for recycling your Christmas tree. It will be “mulch” appreciated!
Joanie Tooley
executive director
Bright n’ Beautiful
