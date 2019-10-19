I have the volunteer position of administrative assistant to the mayor, and it has afforded me a unique view of the three most recent mayors. From this perspective, I recommend in strongest terms the re-election of Red Lodge Mayor William Larson.
The particular skills of Mayor Bill that I’ve observed include:
An ability to soothe rancor (it would have been worse without him).
A way of seeing issues from all perspectives, which can result in solutions that are fair to all stakeholders.
A level of patience that leaves all reasonable participants feeling their contributions have been considered.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill is indefatigable, and he’s relentlessly optimistic in the face of adversity that would break almost anyone. He puts more than full-time hours into a job that’s presumed to require less than half-time attention. He has sought, devised, and implemented processes and projects that have cumulatively saved city taxpayers both large sums and small.
If you get the notion that I’m cheerleading for Mayor Larson, you’re right. He has earned it, and he deserves it. And he deserves your vote.
Dave Stauffer
mayor’s assistant, past Planning Board president, city planner and city council member
Red Lodge