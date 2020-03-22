Remember Bonhoeffer

April 9 will be the 75th anniversary of the death of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a Lutheran pastor who led German resistance. As the Allies were closing in on Nazi Germany, Hitler ordered Bonhoeffer's execution and he was hanged at the age of 39.
Bonhoeffer is an important figure for all of us who are trying to live lives of kindness, generosity and compassion in an emerging culture that is dominated by strident and hostile ideologies. Bonhoeffer, who refused to sign an oath of allegiance to the Nazi regime, was banned from speaking, writing or preaching. In his book, “Ethics,” he wrote: "What is worse than doing evil is being evil... to lie is wrong, but what is worse than the lie is the liar, for the liar contaminates everything he says, because everything he says is meant to further a cause that is false."
You have free articles remaining.
The greatest examples from history who resisted evil with measured resistance —Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Bonhoeffer — did so with servant leadership. Truly it is in serving the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those we meet each day that we become better people. None of us need to be defined by the negative rhetoric of those in positions of temporal power. Greatness is measured by the proverb "humility goes before honor" and the Golden Rule. In 272 words, President Abraham Lincoln gave his Gettysburg address. Words matter. Truth matters. To live otherwise is to face a history that repeats itself.
Ed Nilson
Red Lodge