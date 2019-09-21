Let's not forget about the murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Saudi Arabia's royal family would very much like us to forget about it. So would Team Trump. And there are probably around 200 of the more ethically-challenged members of Congress who would like us to forget about it, too.
On October 2, 2018, Saudi government agents murdered Khashoggi and then sawed his body into pieces. According to the November 30, 2018, issue of The Week, CIA officials concluded that Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's "defacto ruler" had "approved the clandestine mission to assassinate Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul."
President Trump did verbally condemn the murder, but that's where it stopped. His administration imposed no sanctions whatsoever on Saudi Arabia. It didn't move to end U.S. purchases of Saudi oil. It didn't end U.S. arms sales to the dictatorship. And it certainly didn't ban visiting Saudi officials from staying at any of Trump's hotels.
There's no mystery here. Saudi Arabia has long been a big spender at Super Store USA, especially in the deadly weapons department. The murder of a dissident journalist was deemed a pretty minor thing compared to the many billions of economy-stimulating dollars coming in.
Donald Trump's supporters do not seem disturbed by any of this. Actually, my bet is that most of them have forgotten all about it.
Richard Miller
Thermopolis, Wyoming