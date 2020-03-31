Remember non-profits

The nonprofit industry is the third largest in America. In Yellowstone County, nonprofit organizations employ hundreds of people and serve thousands. They provide food for the hungry, safety for the abused, care for our seniors, and shelter for stray pets. They also provide the community with entertainment, art, trails, gyms, libraries, medical centers, parks, emergency services, places of worship, and much more. Without nonprofits, the valley would be a pretty dull place to live.

We must remember, most nonprofits don’t make products or sell services to derive income. They rely wholly, or in part, on donations from people like you and me. Many have little to no reserve funds because supporters often put pressure on them to use all the money they raise to support programming rather than save portions of it (this will surely change).

Therefore, I urge to you to visit the websites of your favorite nonprofits and make a financial gift. In addition, the Billings Community Foundation has set up a fund to help non-profits who are experiencing difficulties in these times. By contributing you’re helping ensure that non-profits in need can continue services and staff and stay afloat during this time of crisis and be a better position to thrive during the recovery.

Bernard Rose