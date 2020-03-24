Remember the courageous healthcare providers

In these times of chaos and fear, please take the time to thank and honor health care professionals and allied services.

My elderly parents had coughs for some time, and we made appointments with their primary care providers. My mom was admitted late in the evening on a Friday. Pneumonia. She was tested for influenza viruses A and B, RSV, and Covid-19. All negative.

We felt my dad couldn’t wait for his primary care appointment, and after calling the ER, we took him in on a Sunday. He also was admitted. By the time we arrived at the hospital room, they were already discussing the need to transfer him to ICU. And later that evening, a phone call with scary news: Dad had to be intubated to have a ventilator do his breathing for him.

In this terrifying time, health care workers exhibited compassion, competence and professionalism. They worked mostly 12 hours, and near the end of their shifts, shared patient information with incoming staff seemingly over a two-hour period before they went home. Allied staff such as receptionists and cleaning staff also were kind and courteous, attuned to our needs.